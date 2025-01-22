"It's just heartbreaking sometimes to have to be able to say no,":Homeless Angels motel reaches full capacity

The organization, Homeless Angels, has been in the Lansing neighborhood since 2013 and they currently house over 100 families each night.

Homeless Angel's director, Paul Miller, says they have been at full capacity for months which is a challenge as the need seems to be continuing to grow.

Since they are not able to accept families for shelter at this time, the organization has been relying on community outreach and donations from neighbors to provide resources to the unhoused community.

In the attached story, I spoke with Paul Miller about how they are still finding ways to help in the winter weather.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Coats, hats, gloves, socks are essentials in this bitter cold and the "Homeless Angels", a motel housing 40 plus homeless families, is providing another essential.. a place to stay.

"How many people do you currently have here?" I asked Paul Miller.

Asya Lawrence

"We have about 143 people right now" Miller responded.

Homeless Angels in Lansing serves homeless families and the director Paul Miller told me about their impact in the community.

"We've had some families with 8 or 9 children and we're the only shelter that can take families that large." Miller said.

But with the dangerously low temperatures,

a neighbor came to help with a winter gear donation.

"Sometimes it's food, sometimes it's clothing and it was plenty cold out here so we figured people would need socks" said Maureen Dykstra, member of Delta Presbyterian Church.

There are more than 40 families living in what's called the "Homeless Motel". Miller says they're at capacity, and have been for a long time.

"It's just heartbreaking sometimes to have to be able to say no," he said.

He says they see more than a dozen calls for help every day.

"Why do you think you're seeing these 15-20 calls a day?" I asked Miller.

He told me a big reason he hears from people who stay here is a lack of affordable housing in the neighborhood and increasing costs.

Although Homeless Angels isn't able to provide housing to everyone in need, they've found a way to meet them in the middle.

"Every Sunday we have dinner for them in the park." Miller said.

Paul also says collaboration among Lansing shelters has been key to ensuring people who are homeless have the resources they need during this cold stretch, and beyond. i

