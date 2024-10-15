"It's full circle": A Lansing Police Captain's former neighbor gives him a second chance at life

Captain Rodney Anderson has been with the Lansing Police Department for 25 years

Last year, Anderson's health issues escalated resulting in him needing a kidney and he never imagined that the donor he needed was just next door

In the attached story, I spoke with Captain Rodney Anderson and Cristalinda Conklin about their journey from neighbors to lifelong friends

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A story of 2 neighbors turned family started right here on Midwood Street.

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here with Lansing police captain Rodney Anderson and the woman who saved his life

"I think it's been 20 years since I've been here," said Rodney Anderson, Captain at the Lansing Police Department.

When Captain Rodney Anderson began his journey with Lansing Police, he purchased this house on Midwood Street.

"My older peers within the department were doing that so I said okay that makes sense," Anderson said.

And he made some lifelong friends along the way.

"I can remember Cristalinda coming and going with her friends here" Anderson recalled.

Starting as just neighbors, eventually becoming friends.

"You stayed in touch with my brother and that had an impact on our family so it's like we might have not KNOWN Rodney but we knew Rodney" Cristalinda Conklin said.

Later becoming family.

"Never did I think that connection would yield life-saving for myself," Captain Anderson said.

Last year, Rodney learned that his health issues escalated into him needing a kidney transplant.

He began his search for a donor.

"I did my campaign and it was a short time after I put it out there Cristalinda contacted my wife and said hey I think I can help," Anderson said.

But little did he know the donor he was in search of was much closer than he thought.

"It wasn't even a hard decision it wasn't even a thinking like should I do it? it was like no I have to do this"Cristalinda said.

2 months later, Cristalinda learned that they were a match and donated one of her kidneys and saved the life of a man who had an impact on hers.

"For it to be where it was your neighbor... you search the whole world for a donor but for the story to pan out where your donor is next door..." Anderson said.

Since the operation, Rodney says he's doing excellent and is ready to close this chapter of his life.

"My family has moved to Florida close to Disney World," he said.

But he will never forget the street and the person that saved his life.

"It kind of completes the book," he said.

