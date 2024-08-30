'It's coming along', Construction at Lansing's Moores Park Pool

The city received $6.2 million dollars from the state last year to revitalize Moores Park Pool.

Construction at the pool started last March.

Watch video above to see how far has construction come and when is it expected to be done.

While walking the Moores Park trails every day with her dog, Kelly Neubauer always notices one thing, The historic Moores Park Pool, built in 1922.

“It's beautiful,” Neubauer said. “What landmark for this area.”

A land mark that has sat empty since 2019 because of its dilapidated condition. But that may not be the case for long. After the city secured $6.2 million from the state to revitalize the pool, construction began last March.

“Demo started immediately,” said contractor Brett Tripp. “We pulled the demo permit first, we started in the locker rooms, we cut out all the electrical, all the old plumbing and all of the other stuff.”

Tripp, one of about 120 contractors working on the pool, said the project has come a long way. From the water pipe being turned on after years, to demolition being 100 percent done. Next, it’s restoration, which includes the locker rooms and the foundation of the pool.

“Once its down to bare concrete we inspect it for cracks and deformation and then we out in our new coding,” Tripp said.

“While the pool won’t be until summer 2026, City officials said they're already brainstorming things like staffing the pool with life guards and security.