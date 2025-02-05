"It's all about the community,": Everett and Sexton high schools face off in rivalry basketball game

Lansing Everett and Sexton High Schools had their yearly basketball rivalry game Tuesday night

In the end Sexton won the game over Everett with a 58-53 final score

During the game, I met generations of Sexton and Everett alum who all shared their positive memories about their high school experience

In the attached story, those Everett and Sexton former students spoke about the traditions of these rivalry games

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A tale of a 2 school rivalry unfolded once again Tuesday night in my neighborhood.

Asya Lawrence

I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here at the Lansing Everett vs Sexton game that brought out generations of current and former students.

"My favorite high school memory is graduating with my guys," said Antonio Botello III.

Each Lansing neighbor has a different memory of their high school experience.

"My favorite memory would be my senior year when I was undefeated against Sexton so I went out with a bang," said Gary Truvillion.

No matter how long ago it was.

"After I graduated it was my sons, and then their children all went to Sexton so we've run the whole blood line through," said Betty Eziel Bearry.

Asya Lawrence

Betty Eziel Bearry's Sexton spirit runs deep, and the rivalry between the neighborhood high schools has been passed along to her family of Sexton graduates.

"It's been apart of my family history for generations," her son Jerrell Nixon said.

And as you can see, the rivalry between Lansing Everett and Sexton High schools is still very much alive.

"It's all about the community, bringing the community out, we're all together at the end of the day. But when we play this game on this day, we go at each others heads," Truvillion said.

When it comes to these yearly matchups many things have changed.

"When I was in school the rivalry was really Sexton and Eastern," said Betty Eziel Bearry.

But one thing that hasn't changed is the community connection that is felt amongst neighbors, no matter which side of the bleachers you're on.

"It's some heated blood between the 2 but at the end of the day we just appreciate great competition and being able to compete with your brothers from your community," said Botello.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook