‘It recognizes freedom,’ Juneteenth 2024 in Lansing

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

Watch video above to see how Lansing celebrated the day.

Juneteenth, a day that will always be special for some here in Lansing.

“Juneteenth is when the last slaves in Galveston Texas found out they were free,” Najeema Iman said.

Iman said no matter where she's at, she always finds time to celebrate Juneteenth by giving back to her culture and supporting Black owned businesses.

“I just like to put on Black excellence and support Black owned businesses to celebrate us,” Iman said.

But the Juneteenth celebration this year didn't stop with Iman.

On Wednesday, for the first time ever, the Juneteenth Flag was raised in front of Lansing's City Hall, a collaborative effort between city leaders and the city's Juneteenth committee.

“The symbolism of what it represents to the nation and our local citizens here in the city of Lansing, a community that is filled with love and unity,” said Marilyn Rogers with the Juneteenth Committee.

“We are raising the Juneteenth flag in recognition of this incredibly important American holiday,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “It’s a holiday that shows that slavery finally ended. Ir’s celebrated in Black communities, but its not just a Black holiday, its an all holiday and its important to be recognized with the flag outside of city hall.

