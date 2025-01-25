"It hasn't been too busy with the cold weather": How the Potter Park Zoo operates in the winter

During the winter, Potter Park Zoo employees tell me that foot traffic is typically low.

Pat Fountain, Potter Park Zoo's animal care supervisor, said that winter weather preparation includes more shelters, straw beds, heat lamps and heated water bowls for the animals.

In the attached story, I spoke with Fountain and one zoo vistor about the reason why Potter Park stays open year round.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Outdoor activities are not typically our neighbors first choice during this time of year, but that doesn't stop the Potter Park Zoo from keeping their gates open and the animals on display.

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Asya Lawrence, here with the zoo's animal care supervisor asking how they stay afloat during what's usually an off season for zoos.

These days, the animals here at the Potter Park Zoo are just about the only ones keeping the zoo staff company.

"It hasn't been too busy with the cold weather but even on the coldest of days we typically see just a couple people in the zoo." said Pat Fountain.

Pat Fountain is the zoo's animal care supervisor, meaning rain, shine, or snow, he's responsible for the well being of the 200 animals.

"Really getting my hands dirty so to speak. Cleaning up after them, taking care of them, doing enrichment, doing all these things we do to care for the animals." Fountain said.

And while some of our neighbors are enjoying the change of scenery,

"I don't mind the winter weather" said Kelley Hissong

Many others are waiting for spring to step back into the zoo, which made me ask Pat why do they continue to stay open?

Asya Lawrence

"We really want to make sure our visitors, guests and the community as a whole have to place to go to see the animals to learn and just get outside." he replied.

During this slower season, Potter Park Zoo uses incentives to get people into the zoo like reduced admission rates.

"And there are indoor habitats too so we get to go inside and warm up a little bit and see the reptile house," said Hissong.

All while preparing for the summer season.

