‘It does hurt and offends me’ Summit Comic pushes to recover after Break-in

Store Managers say the store was broken into Tuesday evening around 7:30 pm.

We're told around $2,500 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Store managers at Summit Comics and Games said a break in happened at the store Tuesday evening.

“He took a brick off the curb and through it straight through the window,” said store manager Alexis Mccomber.

Surveillance video shows the thief pushing his way through the window, coming through the store and taking items.

“Took the first full appearance of Mary Jane, Spider Man,” Mccomber said. “Took a whole lot of priced Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards. Tried to take our laptop and safe, that didn’t work.”

Mccomber said while the thief acted quickly, he didn't act smart.

“He left the breed crumb trail of Pokemon cards leading out the store to the alley way,” Mccomb said.

The Pokemon evidence along with bystanders calling police, Alexis said the suspect was caught, but the store is left to recover.

its going to cost around $1,800 for the window to be fixed.

“Just seeing people happy in here, makes me happy, so the fact that someone came in and did this, it does hurt and offends me,” Mccomb said.

