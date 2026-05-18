INVESTIGATION: Porter Apartments tenants say issues persist after meeting with management

LANSING, Mich — Residents at the Porter Apartments say conditions have improved in some areas since a meeting with property managers about a month ago, but ongoing issues with trash and pests remain a concern.

About a month ago, tenants received an invitation to a meeting where they could voice concerns directly to property managers.

Tenant Faye Allen said managers have since set out rat traps and sprayed corners to address what tenants describe as infestation problems.

"They're trying," Allen said.

But not all tenants share the same view.

Tenant Joanne Beam sent a video she says was taken this past weekend showing overflowing trash in the Porter Apartments lobby — an issue she says has become the norm.

"This was really bad because Thursday, Friday and Saturday it sat there and it was piled to ceiling," Beam said.

When we went inside with tenants, the trash had been cleaned up, but the smell was difficult to bear.

A staff member eventually asked us to leave the building. In the parking lot, the property manager arrived. She rolled down her window and invited us in.

She told us off camera that she has only been the property manager for 2 weeks and that she has been working hard to address tenant concerns. That work includes constant communication with cleaning crews and the installation of 68 security cameras throughout the property for safety.

I also reached out to the city, which said the Porter Apartments currently has no outstanding violations.

Despite some progress, tenants say they want to see more.

"For them to continue working and making things better for us," Allen said.

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