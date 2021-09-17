Investigation into illegal activity at Lansing sex club turns up nothing

LANSING, Mich. — A police report surrounding unsubstantiated allegations of drug use, prostitution and other sexual activity at a south Lansing sex club is now being made public.

Back in 2019 someone contacted Lansing City Councilman Adam Hussein to report what they claimed was illegal activity at Club Tabu.

Hussein reportedly reached out to Lansing police and an undercover investigation was initiated.

The investigation took place in early 2020 but a report was just generated this week after Mayor Andy Schor asked for it.

“Normally we don’t do a report on things where its not sent for charges but I asked for a report to be generated which was done and sent to you and the City Pulse,” Schor said.

The report lays out how undercover officers were sent out to Club Tabu three times, once in early 2020, then two more times in February of the same year.

The investigators say they saw lots of things including porn, adult sex toys, a hole in the lower part of wall with a man waiting on the other side, but none of the illegal activity alleged by the whistleblower.

Police even looked into the person who made the complaints to Hussein, but found that they’d used a fake name and untraceable email address.

No charges were ever filed, and no report was made at the time.

However, questions surfaced this year about the complaint and why there wasn't a record of the subsequent investigation.

When asked if the city plans to change its policy about documenting investigations like this when no charges are filed, Schor said no.

“At this point, we are planning to generate reports as they are sent to the prosecutor. Again, there are many, many instances of looking at allegations and looking at claims and we just don’t have the evidence to move forward,” Schor said.

Both Hussein and Club Tabu did not return messages left seeking comment.

