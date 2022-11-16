Ingham County voters react to possible Trump run in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — Talks about former President Donald Trump and his 2024 presidential campaign are putting some voters in Ingham County on edge.

“With his MAGA Supporters coming to our Capitol and trying to kidnap the governor of Michigan and causing so many problems in this nation, he’s just not what we need,” said voter Miranda Hinton.

In 2020, Trump only received 33% of votes in Ingham County, and ultimately, lost the state to President Joe Biden. Fast forward about two years later, a lot of voters in the county still find themselves not in support of Trump.

FOX 47 News talked to people in the county about Trump's third presidential run and some said it's his views on abortion that give them pause.

“Women’s rights should always be there no matter what,” said voter Richard Bockman.

But can Trump overcome low popularity in the county? For that question, we called in a political expert.

“If he can’t beat the Democrats this past election, how can he beat them moving forward,” said political expert Kyle Melinn.

But, as for whether Trump can win the Republican primary, that could be a different story.

“He’s gotta go around, share his message and show people in charge that he’s still the ruler of the party,” Melinn said.

