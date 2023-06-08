Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Ingham County residents urged to limit time outdoors due to smoke from Canadian forest fires

The Northeast is inundated with smoke. Here's what we know
Julie Jacobson/AP
The Northeast is inundated with smoke. Here's what we know
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 10:33:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — Early Thursday morning, an alert was sent out to Ingham County residents urging them to take caution while outdoors due to the poor air quality in the region.

According to Ingham County Emergency Management, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is at its peak in the area. While wind gusts should come in later tonight to help improve the air conditions, new wildfires have been popping up across Canada meaning that Michiganders could potentially be dealing with hazy skies for a few more days.

Ingham County air quality

Ingham County officials are urging people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers to reduce their exposure to the poor air quality. Some ways to reduce exposure include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities brief, consider moving outdoor activities indoors or consider rescheduling them as a whole.

Healthy adults who do not fall into any of the categories listed above should also choose less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running, so breathing is not labored. The amount of time you are outdoors today should also be shortened.

Residents should also be advised that burn bans are still in place across the state of Michigan.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tianna Jenkins

12:23 PM, Jan 12, 2021

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter