Ingham County residents urged to limit time outdoors due to smoke from Canadian forest fires

LANSING, Mich. — Early Thursday morning, an alert was sent out to Ingham County residents urging them to take caution while outdoors due to the poor air quality in the region.

According to Ingham County Emergency Management, smoke from the Canadian wildfires is at its peak in the area. While wind gusts should come in later tonight to help improve the air conditions, new wildfires have been popping up across Canada meaning that Michiganders could potentially be dealing with hazy skies for a few more days.

Ingham County Emergency Management

Ingham County officials are urging people with heart and lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers to reduce their exposure to the poor air quality. Some ways to reduce exposure include avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, keeping outdoor activities brief, consider moving outdoor activities indoors or consider rescheduling them as a whole.

Healthy adults who do not fall into any of the categories listed above should also choose less strenuous activities, such as walking instead of running, so breathing is not labored. The amount of time you are outdoors today should also be shortened.

Residents should also be advised that burn bans are still in place across the state of Michigan.

