Alert system provides burn ban safety practices for mid-Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michiganders should start sparking conversations about burn ban safety, not a flame.

Ingham County Emergency Management sent out an alert Tuesday morning encouraging residents to avoid situations that could cause a hazardous fire. This comes after several fires broke out in Northern Michigan this weekend due to the heat.

It's vital for residents to refrain from burning any and all materials, including yard waste and leaves. Burn bans still remain in place across the state, and Michiganders should follow them to avoid the risk of an uncontrollable blaze.

According to officials, when it comes to disposing of flammable materials like cigarette butts and matches, they should be disposed of in properly designated containers, never in vegetation, dry grass or roadways.

The alert system also notes that residents should be cautious of using equipment or machinery that generates heat or sparks at this point in time. If you are planning on using machinery, keep a fire extinguisher nearby.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook