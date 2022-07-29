Ingham County opens up juvenile justice grant application

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County is opening up a grant application for community agencies who foster programs that help juveniles stay out of the criminal justice system and turn their lives around.

The Juvenile Justice Community Agency opened their grant application process this week, and it will close on Aug. 17.

There is $185,000 available for community groups that support the goals of the county's juvenile justice millage, which was last approved by voters back in 2016.

The grant money will cover expenses for programs that are awarded from January 2023 through December 2023.

We have a link to the grant application here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook