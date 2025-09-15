Ingham County launches campaign to educate residents on safe firearm storage

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — Nearly two years after losing his 2-year-old son King in a tragic shooting, Joseph Muhammad continues to grieve and heal from the unimaginable loss.

"I am grieving every day and I will be in therapy for the rest of my life," Muhammad said.

The tragedy occurred at a Sunoco gas station on Dunckel Road in October 2023. Authorities said King was in a vehicle with his mother and her friend when an unsecured weapon was left accessible. When the friend exited the vehicle, King climbed to the front seat and accidentally shot himself.

"He passed away in a horrific manner," Muhammad said.

Both King's mother and her friend were later convicted on federal charges related to the shooting.

When asked who he blames for the tragedy, Muhammad pointed to a lack of education about firearm safety.

"I blame lack of education," Muhammad said.

New campaign aims to prevent similar tragedies

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane announced Monday the launch of a safe storage campaign designed to educate the community about Michigan's safe storage law, which took effect in 2024.

"This law requires firearm owners to securely store their weapons when minors are or likely are to be present around them," Dewane said.

The campaign includes a 30-second television spot and a 60-second radio advertisement promoting safe storage and legal responsibilities among gun owners.

"I am proud to announce today that the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office has produced a 30-second TV spot and a 60-second radio spot promoting safe storage and legal responsibilities among gun owners," Dewane said.

Ingham County was one of nine counties in Michigan to receive federal funding for the initiative. Dewane believes the campaign will help reduce violations of the safe storage law.

Enforcement of the law

Since the law took effect, four people in Ingham County have been charged with violating safe storage requirements, with three additional cases pending charges.

"Those numbers don't alarm me at this time with the law being active for more than a year," Dewane said.

The public service announcements are expected to begin airing within the next few weeks.

For Muhammad, education campaigns like this are crucial to preventing other families from experiencing the devastating loss he has endured.

"You could lose your child. Lock your guns up and just be safe," Muhammad said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

