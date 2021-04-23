Ingham County Jail leans on community to help inmate program that teaches life skills

LANSING, Mich. — Officials with the Ingham County Jail have launched a program to give inmates the tools they need to improve their lives, and they're asking the community to help support it.

The program is called Hustle 2.0, The Preseason.

“It helps give inmates the tools to change their thoughts and behavior in order to change their lives,” said Cynthia Johnson, the program coordinator.

Ingham County Jail started the program not even a year ago. Already, several inmates have taken advantage of it. A chunk of the program deals with working out of a 350-page book written by former inmates, who share their experiences after being released.

“There’s a course on entrepreneurship, healthy relationships, leadership, and critical thinking,” Johnson said.

Each book costs $50, which is why the jail is asking the community to donate, Johnson said

“If there is someone out there who knows of an inmate and thinks it would be beneficial to them, they can sponsor that person. Or, if an organization wants to provide a scholarship, they can do that too.” she said.

Some members of the public said the program seems like a good thing for the jail.

“I taught at the Alpena County Jail and the inmates need something to do while they’re in there and that’s a good place to get them started on good habits,” said Ingham County resident Patricia Lee.

If you would like to donate to Hustler 2.0, the Preseason, click here.