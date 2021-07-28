Ingham County health officials: COVID cases inching back up

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Health officials say COVID cases are inching up after hitting a low in June, even as vaccination rates are nearing the 80 percent benchmark.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says both downtown Lansing and East Lansing are seeing some of the highest positivity rates in the county.

“We do see some the East Lansing as well as some downtown Lansing zip codes that have the highest rates and then we have some other Lansing zip codes in the next highest level along with Holt and Leslie,” she said.

Asked if the county would consider bringing back a mask mandate, Vail said there are still groups at risk and it's better to wear a mask in certain situations.

“We do have our children still unvaccinated. We still have people who are medically unable to be vaccinated and it's kind of important in certain settings that you might consider masking up anyway. Crowded indoor settings are probably places where it would be wise to mask up,” said Vail.

Officials say the age group with the highest number of cases is people between the ages of 20 to 29 years old. But the age group with the highest number of COVID deaths is people 80 and older.

One bright spot is that Ingham County has only recorded one COVID death in July compared with 82 deaths back in December.

