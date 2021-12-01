Ingham County Health Department update, hospitalizations back to record highs

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan is the nation's top hot spot for COVID-19, the state reported over 4,000 hospitalizations on Monday— the highest number since the pandemic began.

Ingham County has 5,005, and of those, a little more than 1,000 are new in the last week according to the health department. Between hospital systems in Ingham County 38 people are in intensive care and 28 are on ventilators.

“Currently in the hospital is 203 which I believe is about our highest hospitalization number," said Ingham County Health Department Health Officer Linda Vail.

Sparrow hospital announced Tuesday night it has reached 100% capacity.

The county is on track to meet or beat the number of hospitalizations we saw during the spike last April.

“It looks like we haven’t quite surpassed the hospitalization peak that we saw in April yet but we are climbing up quite steeply in hospitalizations," she said.

The increasing number of hospitalizations is placing a strain on hospitals. Sparrow Hospital announced Monday that it will stop elective procedures to ease pressure.

"As we increase our percentage of hospital bed occupancy we're looking at an incredible strain on the system," Vail said.

She encouraged Ingham County residents to get vaccinated or get their booster shot.

“So don’t delay your booster dose, don’t delay your vaccination of 5 to 11 year olds and remember that traditional prevention measures work," Vail said.

So far there is no indication that the governor will implement statewide restrictions. Instead officials' advice has not changed— get vaccinated, wear your mask indoors, and stay home if you're not feeling well.

