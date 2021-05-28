Ingham County Court waiving fees for certified copies of court records

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials are working to remove some of the barriers for people working to expunge their criminal records.

This week, the Ingham County Clerk, Barb Byrum thanked the County Commission and a District Court judge for agreeing to waive fees for certified copies of court records.

The waiver is in effect for the entire month of June.

“Anyone who is legally eligible for expungement should have the opportunity to apply without cost being a factor,” said Byrum. “Granting equitable access to records helps facilitate this process," said Byrum in press release.

Ingham County officials say getting one's record expunged makes a big impact on the quality of life for many ex-offenders and their families by increasing employment, education, and housing opportunities.

In 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation to expand the eligibility for expungement.

Next week, the East Lansing 54B District Court will host a seminar to inform the public about the expungement process.

That session will take place on Wednesday, June 2 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning more can visit:

https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/676/54B-District-Court.

