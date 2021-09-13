Ingham County Commission set to bring on new diversity, equity and inclusion officer

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials are starting to interview candidates for a newly created diversity, equity and inclusion officer position.

It’s a role that has some county commissioners excited.

County officials say they are serious about following through on some of the recommendations that came out of the Racial Equity Taskforce.

“I learned that a county over on the west side of Michigan, Allegan County had a DEI officer to work with their DEI efforts. And I said, well if a small county like Allegan has a DEI officer, so should Ingham,” said Ingham County Commissioner Chairman Bryan Crenshaw.

Crenshaw says he worked with County Controller Gregg Todd to create the role.

Although the hiring process will take place on the administration side, Commissioner Derrell Slaughter says there are certain qualities he’d like to see in the new hire.

“Somebody who is patient. Someone who has a bit of a track record in DEI. They don’t have to have been a director in the past but someone is studied and well-versed in some of the best practices of DEI,’ he said.

The position offers benefits and a salary ranging from $69,000 to $84,000 a year.

Whoever is hired will act as the point person for all the initiatives the county rolls out related to diversity, equity and inclusion.

Crenshaw believes Ingham County has done a great job of being inclusive and this new hire is just another step in the right direction.

“They passed benefits for same sex partners. They passed resolutions for living wages, making sure that our contractors are paid at living wage. So we have been a more progressive Board of Commissioners for many years,” Crenshaw said.

The application for the position opened up in August and closed last week.

Officials say they have 20 applicants to choose from. Interviews are set to start next week and a candidate could be hired as soon as October.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook