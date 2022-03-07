Ingham County Clerk's Office gets several positions reclassified, making way for higher salaries

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County officials say they want to attract and keep employees but it's tough in today's job market.

Now the county is reclassifying some jobs, which paves the way for higher salaries and gives the county a competitive edge.

A total of 10 positions in the Ingham County Clerk’s office are being upgraded to higher classifications.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum says the change is happening in other parts of the county workforce.

“The county as a whole has been doing reclasses in other departments and other offices. Recently its happened in Probate Court, Circuit Court and now the clerk’s office. The reason is that as an employer we’re competing for the same workers as Jackson National Life, Auto Owners, the state of Michigan and Michigan State University,” Byrum said.

With the reclassifications comes higher pay for employees with titles like recording secretary, executive assistant and deputy county clerk.

The pay hikes range from just over $3,100 dollars to almost $5,200.

In all, the change will cost the county somewhere around $63,000 a year, but Byrum says the benefits outweigh the costs.

“It definitely will increase the cost of doing business for the county. But what it will also do is increase the pool of employees, qualified employees the county is able to hire. Since this resolution passed I’ve been able to hire for two open positions,” said Byrum.

