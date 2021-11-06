Incumbents win races in both ward 2 and 4 for Lansing City Council

LANSING, Mich. — The races for Second and Fourth Ward on Lansing's City Council are officially over and in both cases incumbents will keep their seats.

In the Ward 2 race Jeremy Garza won the election with 2,847 votes, about 67% of the total, coming in well ahead of his opponent Oprah Revish.

“I’ve been out there knocking doors, you know at least a thousand a week. I’ve had a good support team we’ve been getting good feedback from the doors," said Garza.

He said that he wants to focus on improving Lansing's infrastructure and increasing public safety.

“The issues are obviously the infrastructure here but most recently, public safety," Garza said. "We have record numbers of homicides in the city of Lansing and I’m not an advocate of defunding the police I am however want to see transparency in the police department so if there’s an officer doing bad stuff they need to be held accountable."

In the Fourth Ward race incumbent Brian T Jackson won with 59.9% of the vote or 3,102 votes in total, defeating challenger Elvin Caldwell. Jackson was not available to comment on his win.

Garza said improving the city comes down to his own kids— he wants to see a Lansing in which they can thrive.

“I care, I want to make sure that our Lansing is safe and vibrant and moves forward so that my kids have a place to stay and so that they can raise a family here as well," he said.

Even though Revish won't be serving on the city council this time around she said she will continue working to improve the city and help its residents thrive.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook