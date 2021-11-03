Incumbents Jackson and Garza prevail in races for Lansing's Ward 2 and Ward 4 City Council seats

LANSING, Mich. — The incumbents in Lansing Second Ward and Fourth Ward will retain their seats on the City Council.

Ward 4 City Councilman Brian T. Jackson got 3,102 votes to challenger Elvin Caldwell's 2,074, according to unofficial results.

Ward 2 City Councilman Jeremy Garza brought in 2,847 votes. His opponent, Oprah Revish, got 1,346.

“I’ve been out there knocking doors, you know at least a thousand a week," Garza said. "I’ve had a good support team we’ve been getting good feedback from the doors.”

Garza said, in his next term, he wants to focus on improving Lansing's infrastructure and increasing public safety.

“The issues are obviously the infrastructure here but most recently, public safety," he said. "We have record numbers of homicides in the city of Lansing and I’m not an advocate of defunding the police I am however want to see transparency in the police department so if there’s an officer doing bad stuff they need to be held accountable.

Revish said that, though she lost this time around, she plants to continue working to improve the city.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook