Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown - Old Town - REO Town

Actions

Inaccurate tax bills mailed out to Lansing residents, city working to resolve the problem

Posted at 5:53 PM, Jul 03, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — An incorrect tax bill mailed out, caused a lot of confusion for resident Stan Shuck.

Stan Shuck

The bill had the wrong address and the amount.

“The first thing I noticed was the increase because it was more than what I should be paying for my lot with a garage on it,” Shuck said. So I was concerned with the increase”

Stan Shuck's inaccurate bill

Through some digging we found out Shuck wasn't the only Lansing resident who received an inaccurate tax bill, early 16,000 did.

“I certainly don't see how you could do almost 16,000 mistakes and not catch it,” Shuck said.

So whats the root of the problem? The city tells us there was printing error with the outside vendor that prints the tax bills. They also tells us they've been working closely with the vendor to get the issue fixed, and will be mailing out accurate tax bills to those residents impacted.

The city said residents can view their correct tax bills here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Your Neighborhood Reporter

Tianna Jenkins

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter