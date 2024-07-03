Inaccurate tax bills mailed out to Lansing residents, city working to resolve the problem

LANSING, Mich. — An incorrect tax bill mailed out, caused a lot of confusion for resident Stan Shuck.

The bill had the wrong address and the amount.

“The first thing I noticed was the increase because it was more than what I should be paying for my lot with a garage on it,” Shuck said. So I was concerned with the increase”

Through some digging we found out Shuck wasn't the only Lansing resident who received an inaccurate tax bill, early 16,000 did.

“I certainly don't see how you could do almost 16,000 mistakes and not catch it,” Shuck said.

So whats the root of the problem? The city tells us there was printing error with the outside vendor that prints the tax bills. They also tells us they've been working closely with the vendor to get the issue fixed, and will be mailing out accurate tax bills to those residents impacted.

The city said residents can view their correct tax bills here.