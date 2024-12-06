"In memory and in hope": Advocates come together at Lansing City Hall in recognition of World Aids Day

Each year, December 1st is the day people across the globe recognize World Aids Day

During World Aids Day, informational events and candlelit vigils are held to recognize and celebrate those who have lost their battle with AIDS

Friday, The Lansing Area Aids Network held a vigil at Lansing City Hall to celebrate those in our neighborhoods that we have lost and also to inform the community of how they can support the cause

In the attached story, I spoke with LAAN volunteers and staff about what World Aids Day means to them

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Lansing Area Aids Network has been bringing visibility and education to our neighbors when it comes to HIV and AIDS for 40 years and this year was no different.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya awrence here at Lansing City Hall as advocates came together in recognition of World Aids Day.

"A friend of mine made my family aware that he was HIV Positive" said Ligia Romero- Balcarcel, LAAN program manager.

In the 90's, Ligia had her first experience with someone close to her being diagnosed, which led her to begin volunteering at the Lansing Area Aids Network or LAAN.

And little did she know that it will turn into 25 years of outreach.

"Its not a job anymore, it becomes a commitment, it became a mission, it became a passion," She said.

She along with her coworkers and the numerous volunteers at LAAN have dedicated their lives to helping those who have been diagnosed with HIV or AIDS and to help community members keep learning.

Including recognizing World Aids Day which was earlier this month.

"Its just being able to keep the information alive, the history alive and making sure that we take care of people now with what we have and still continue to provide services with compassion, love, understanding and inclusion." Romero- Balcarcel said.

Kirk Raymond talked with me about how he has benefited from the organization over the years.

He has spent more than 30 years navigating life with AIDS​.

"Dealing with agencies, dealing with insurance companies, dealing with pharmacies, it's a battle every week. It's a battle every week," He said.

But he's also spent those 30 years of his life devoting his time to ending the stigma and misinformation that can surround the diagnosis.

"Getting to know more people in the same boat I am" Kirk said.

Learning and living with help from people like Ligia.

