In Lansing, a giant skeleton for all seasons

LANSING, Mich. — James Pyle and Devin Dockery share their holiday cheer all year. They decorate their yard in Lansing with unusual decorations. And then there's the giant skeleton.

"This kind of started during the lock down when we brought out the Halloween stuff in the spring. And then we never actually put all the Halloween stuff away," said Pyle.

He and Dockery, his partner, learned during the pandemic that making people smile goes a long way.

If you're driving down Wood Street in Lansing and you see a skeleton that's almost as big as the house, there's no need to fear. It's just a little holiday fun.

"During the lock down, we didn't realize it, but our house became real important to all the kids in the neighborhood when there wasn't anything to do. All the kids started coming down here once a day to see in what was different and look at the skeleton," Pyle said.

Since 2020, bringing joy to the neighborhood has become a tradition.

For St. Patrick's Day, they brought out five Irish-themed inflatables so "Mr. Bones," the skeleton, wouldn't be lonely.

"The fact that it brings smiles to people's faces and brings positivity, it just means a lot and it makes an impact," Dockery said. "We do try to change it up every now and then. But by adding more pe rse, it's kind of like a growing thing at this point."

James and Devin encourage people to stop by and snap a few pictures with Mr. Bones and the crew. They said Easter is up next, so you might see a putt-putt golf course.

