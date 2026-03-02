Impression 5 Science Center's LEGO Palooza fundraiser supports hands-on learning for kids

Thousands of LEGO bricks came together over the weekend at Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing for the annual LEGO Palooza fundraiser, an event that has supported science learning for kids for more than a decade.

Funds raised go toward supporting Impression 5's nonprofit mission of providing hands-on learning experiences for kids and families.

Micaela Balzer, director of innovation and learning at Impression 5, says the event helps kids learn to think creatively in a fun, hands-on environment.

"LEGOs are for all ages, and so it really allows people to connect. Whether you've played LEGOs when you were little or you are little. To use your creativity, build something awesome and really be challenged by the creativity and challenges that we have here set today," Balzer said.

