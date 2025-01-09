Impending strike comes as hospital visits for respiratory illness cases rise in Michigan

More than 2,000 workers at University of Michigan Health Sparrow are ready to strike in a couple of weeks

This comes as Michigan hospitals see a rise in visits related to respiratory illness

Video shows the union leader explaining how this could impact patients at the hospital

Boxes containing 2,000 red shirts lined a table inside the Michigan Nurses Association in Okemos.

Each of those shirts is intended to go to each caregiver at University of Michigan Health-Sparrow that plans to strike later this month.

Members of the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital-Michigan Nurses Association (PESCH-MNA) voted overwhelmingly Tuesday night to start striking on January 20.

"Nobody wants a strike," said Jeff Breslin, the union's president. "That's not our goal. That's not what we're working for."

WATCH: LANSING HOSPITAL WORKERS COULD BE THE NEXT UNION IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS TO STRIKE

Lansing hospital workers could be the next union in our neighborhoods to strike

Breslin says the contract negotiations have been going on since August with the last agreement expiring on October 30. Since then Breslin says about 2,000 caregivers have been working without a contract.

Breslin says they're looking for better healthcare, wages, and improved safety in the workplace. The strike vote comes as Michigan sees hospital visits for respiratory illness climb.

"Around this time we start to see a rise in respiratory ailments," Breslin said.

Respiratory illness cases included the flu, RSV, and COVID.

On December 21, 2024, about 3.7 % of all emergency department visits were related to respiratory illnesses according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On January 4, 2025, the number grew to 6.6% according to MDHHS. Breslin says the strike could cut future procedures for some patients in our neighborhood.

"Some of the elective surgeries... procedures get canceled or postponed so that they have the capacity to take care of the people that coming in for emergent needs," Breslin said.

Breslin says the union and the hospital have added an extra day of bargaining happening on Friday. It'll be at least one more day for workers and Sparrow to come to terms.

"Hopefully we will get a contract before [January] 20 so that there will be no interruption in work," Breslin said.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow provided a statement below to Fox 47 News:

"We are disappointed the Professional Employee Council of Sparrow Hospital (PECSH)-Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) has issued a 10-day notice of a work stoppage.

It is important to note that while a work stoppage is now a possibility, we remain confident that we can reach an agreement without one.

We are currently taking steps to ensure that – in the unfortunate event that a work stoppage occurs - patients can still expect to receive the same safe, leading-edge, and compassionate care close to home.

We take our commitment to the community seriously and have a contingency plan in place for staffing. We will be fully operational if there is a work stoppage, with safety and quality of care remaining of the utmost importance.

University of Michigan Health-Sparrow will continue to negotiate in good faith with our valued nurses and health care professionals for a fair contract that meets everyone’s needs while also ensuring our patients receive the highest quality of care."

Spokesperson, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow

