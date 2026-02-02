If You Give a Child a Book: Free books boost reading for Willow At Riddle students

LANSING, Mich — The Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign has now distributed more than one million books to students across the country including children right here in the Lansing School District.

Students at Willow at Riddle Elementary each received three free books of their choice to keep at home.

Teachers like Ms. Williams emphasized that strong reading skills are essential, especially as third graders prepare for standardized testing.

Allowing students to choose their own books helps build confidence, ownership, and a love of reading both inside and outside the classroom.

That total grew again on Monday when students at Willow at Riddle Elementary each received three free books to take home and keep. The giveaway is part of the campaign supported by FOX 47’s parent company, with the goal of encouraging literacy both in and out of the classroom.

Asya Lawrence

Inside Ms. Williams’ third-grade classroom, students are preparing for an important milestone: their first standardized test. While math, science, and other subjects matter, Williams says reading remains the foundation for all learning.

“Third grade is a really pivotal year where students are being asked to ramp up their own work,” Williams explained. “They can be reading a recipe, they can be reading a newspaper, they can be reading a book they got from school but the most important thing is that they’re reading.”

The book giveaway gave students the chance to choose titles that matched their own interests, from chapter books and nonfiction to interactive journals. For Pheanix , the ability to choose made all the difference.

“I really like Owl Diaries and chapter books,” Pheanix said. “This one I get to write stuff in, and this one is nonfiction. I like looking at the pictures.”

Asya Lawrence

Students like Pheanix and Abdulaziz selected three books each from the shelves, completely free of charge, adding to their personal libraries at home.

“As I keep reading, I get better and better at it,” Abdulaziz said.

Williams says allowing students to curate their own collections helps foster pride, ownership, and motivation.

“They understood they were going to have the ability to choose their books,” she said. “That gives them a sense of ownership and pride, but more importantly it really promotes that idea that we want to see them reading, reading, reading.”

For these eager readers at Willow at Riddle, the campaign is more than a giveaway. it’s an investment in their future, one book at a time.

