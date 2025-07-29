"I will help": Lansing security expert sees increased interest in training after Traverse City stabbings

LANSING, Mich — Terror in Traverse City turned into teamwork when shoppers stopped a stabbing suspect, and its sparked interest in training for critical situations, according to one security expert in mid-Michigan.



Security training expert in Lansing report increased interest following the mass stabbing incident.

Shoppers, including a military veteran and a person with a concealed carry permit, helped stop the suspect.

Local social worker Lisa Benjamin emphasizes the importance of awareness and preparedness in crisis situations.

Paul Beasinger, owner of Keene Training & Consulting since 2013, is a retired Lansing Police lieutenant who started the company to help prepare people for crisis situations.

"Our focus is on workplace violence, communication strategies," Beasinger said.

Video taken Saturday shows shoppers stopping the suspect before police arrived. At least one of the shoppers was a military veteran, while another had a concealed carry permit.

"What you saw were several people that had no problem using strong command and control of a scene," Beasinger said. "That comes with either exposure to something or experience doing that."

Lansing resident and social worker Lisa Benjamin says she's prepared to handle such situations.

"I'd probably go into social worker mode. Trying to help. Trying to counsel," Benjamin said.

Since Saturday, Beasinger has already received calls for private one-on-one training, a trend he believes will continue.

"What it might do is open the eyes for people to say, 'This can't happen in my area'," Beasinger said.

Benjamin, who has experience with crisis training, hopes people will look out for each other and themselves.

"I've done training with youths. Juveniles and we taught them about bystander training," Benjamin said. "You have to always be aware of your surroundings."

"I will pray and I will help."

