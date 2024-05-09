‘I was so close,” runner ups of the Charter Revision Commission race

36 candidates tossed their hats in the ring to be elected into Lansing's Charter Revision Commission.

The top 9 candidates were elected on Tuesday.

Watch video above to hear from the runner ups of the race.



A front porch conversation brings real emotions from Julie Vandenboom, a day after an election she spent months preparing for.

“I gave out 50 of these signs,” Vandenboom said.

Vandenboom was one of 36 people who tossed their hats in the ring to be elected into Lansing's charter revision commission. The top nine were elected . Vandenboom was number 10.

“I feel like I let people done,” Vandenboom said. “It was so close, it was just 18 votes.”

But Vandenboom wasn't the only one close to being elected.

Erica Lynn missed being elected to the commission by just 67 votes.

“I was really proud to hear that nearly 3,000 people in my Lansing community took the time out to give me their vote,” Lynn said.

The elected commission has until 2026 to come up with a proposed revised charter for Lansing residents to vote on. Vandenboom and Lynn expressed some revisions they'll like to see.

“We really needed to take a look at the structure our government,” Lynn said. “Strong mayor or city mayor? Folks need to understand theres a whole lot of changes in between that and changes we could make to make our local government run better for us.”

“I would encourage them to give serious thought to if the city election should remain in the odd number of years,” Vandenboom said.”I think moving it to even number of years it would give us better turn out.”