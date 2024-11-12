"I feel seen": Footprints of Michigan holds a Veteran Appreciation Shoe Giveaway in honor of Veterans Day

Footprints of Michigan Soles4Vets program has a mission of providing footwear to veterans across Greater Lansing

This Veterans Day, Footprints of Michigan held a Veteran Appreciation Shoe Giveaway providing shoes, hats, gloves and breakfast to vets

In the attached story, we spoke with Footprints of Michigan's executive director and a local veteran who reflected on the importance of the event

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence here in Lansing where Footprints of Michigan gave out shoes like theses to make sure veterans step into the holiday seasons with the necessities they need in honor of Veterans days and we spoke with veterans who are thankful for the help.

"I was the only female operator they had there at the time" said Darlene Kinnee.

In her time in the army, Darlene Kinnee was stationed in Virginia serving as a water craft operator.

"A lot of respect, lots of respect and manners" Darlene said.

But 2 years into her service she had to make the tough decision to return home.

"Because i was pregnant and i had a choice" she said.

Once she returned home, life for Darlene wasn't easy and she says she didn't feel much support from the community.

"Back in the 80s they didn't know how to really help us vets" she continued.

But Monday, events like Footprints of Michigan's Veteran Appreciation Shoe Giveaway let her know that neighbors are grateful for her, and her service.

"Just as a small token of our appreciation we're giving them footwear, gloves, breakfast just giving back to them" said Geronimo Lerma, Footprints of Michigan executive director.

Footprints of Michigan has been holding this event for over 6 years, but director Geronimo Lerma this year is special.

"It has grown tremendously once people caught now... i think right now we're over 300 people that came in today" Geronimo said.

Volunteers offered veterans in our neighborhoods a pair of shoes and a listening ear, And attendees like Darlene say their efforts are more appreciated than they know.

I feel special, I feel important and it makes me and happy. It gives me something to do and its makes me happy." Darlene said.

