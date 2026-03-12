"I can't afford my bills": Lansing mom of four leaving city after electric bill tops $1,000 a month

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing mother of four is closing on a new home and leaving the city she's lived in for 26 years, saying her electric bill is the reason why.



Amanda Greeson says her Lansing Board of Water & Light bill regularly tops $1,000 a month, sometimes more than her $1,200 mortgage.

Two years ago, she says BWL estimated her bill low for months, then sent the full amount at once, nearly $5,000.

Greeson is now moving to Leslie where she said previous owners paid less than $150 a month for electric and water combined.

Amanda Greeson has lived on the same Lansing street for 26 years. She raised four kids there. Her neighbors are like family. But this month, she's leaving.

" I can't afford to pay my [utility] bill every month," Greeson said.

Greeson says her monthly electric bill has regularly exceeded $1,000, sometimes more than her $1,200 mortgage payment. She says the breaking point came two years ago.

"They gave us the full bill in October and it was $4,900 and some odd change," Greeson said. "[I] took out a loan for $5,000 at MSU [Federal Credit Union] and put $5,000 in [BWL's] kiosk machine."

Greeson says she just recently finished paying that loan off.

Greeson couldn't qualify for financial assistance because her income was too high. Despite that, she and her family of six live paycheck to paycheck.

"We basically just live day to day," Greeson said.

Greeson also pointed to a period when her family was displaced to a motel for six months after a flood. Even then, with no one living in the house, she says her bill was still $800 a month.

Greeson says she isn't the only one on her street packing up.

"The neighbors across the street from us, they moved. Another neighbor down the road is moving as well. And there's actually quite a few people," Greeson said. "No one can afford to pay their mortgage and a high electric bill."

She's closing on a home in Leslie, Michigan, where the previous owners paid less than $150 a month for electric and water combined through Consumers Energy.

Leaving hasn't been easy emotionally for Greeson.

"This is the home that I brought all my babies home to," she said. "Everyone around here is like family. It's just sad. It's really sad."

For customers struggling with energy bills, Consumers Energy spokesperson Brian Wheeler says help is available, and people shouldn't wait to reach out.

"If you find yourself in a difficult situation, maybe for the first time ever, don't wait, reach out," Wheeler said.

Wheeler says customers can call 2-1-1 for free to be connected with thousands of local assistance programs.

Wheeler also highlighted the Michigan Home Heating Credit, which offers a rebate of up to $200 available during tax season regardless of your energy provider, and a budget billing plan that spreads payments evenly throughout the year.

As for Greeson, she expects to be fully moved out within the next month or two and is looking ahead.

"Hopefully better times," she said. "I'll be able to breathe and be able to do more stuff."

