‘I believe the best is yet to come’ Lansing Mayor Andy Schor seeks 3rd term

Mayor Andy Schor announced his run for a third term on Tuesday.

Watch video above to hear some of his top priorities if he gets re-elected.

It was a heavy round of applause on Tuesday as Lansing Mayor Andy schor launched his campaign for A 3rd term in office.

“After seven years of Mayor, I still believe Lansing’s time is now but I also believe the best is yet to come,” Schor said.

Schor said that best will be showcased through his priorities, starting with addressing the gun violence issue. No gun deaths have been reported so far this year, but Last year, Lansing had 8.

“We’ll continue efforts like our Violent Crime Initiative, which has gotten hundreds guns off the streets, and our partnership with community organizations like Lansing Empower Networks, and Advance Peace,” Schor said.

Other priorities for Schor include fixing the roads, improving parks, housing and providing resources to the vulnerable population.

“We’ll continue to donate millions of dollars to those at needs and at risks, including our homeless, those struggling with mental health and those who need social services,” Schor said.

Right now, the City Clerk tells us no other candidates are running against Schor, and as he waits for this election season to play out, schor says one thing will always remain the same, his love for the 517.

“I love this city and if the voters want me to do it for another 4 years, I certainly will,” Schor said.

