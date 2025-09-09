‘I am frustrated’ residents seek answers after elevators stop working at the Porter

LANSING, Mich — High Emotions at the Porter Apartment Complex - stemming from elevators not working.

“One elevator has been down for two months,” said tenant Timothy Culp. “The newer one has been down since Labor Day."

This making things harder for porter tenants, most of whom are elderly and have health complications.

“I have been in a walker for a couple years, I have all kinds of back issues, and a heart condition, liver condition,” Culp said.

“Right now, I am dealing with Glaucoma or Cataract, so I am almost bind in this eye,” said tenant Ruby Potter.

We got to see how tough not having working elevators could. A few tenants took FOX 47’s Larry Wallace up to the top floor using stairs, and as they were going up, one tenant said she almost passed out.

But for some tenants walking up and down the stairs is impossible.

“There are people up on the top floor who are in wheel chairs who cannot get down and they are stuck in their units,” said tenant Luann Shotwell.

Tenants view the issue as a health hazard.

We spoke with the property manager at Redwood, who told me they are working to get the issue resolved a quickly as possible, but they do not currently have an estimated timeline on when elevators will be fixed.

We called the city to put the issue on code compliance's radar. Meanwhile, tenants here at the porter said it’s only fair that the issue gets foxed as soon as possible.

“They need to get their stuff together and get this place foxed for these people, they’re paying rent,” said Aneshia Thomas whose mom lives at the Porter.

