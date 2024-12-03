Hundreds of Michigan firefighters gather at the Capitol in an effort to push for staffing legislation

LANSING, Mich — On Tuesday, firefighters from across Michigan came to the Michigan State Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass House Bill 4688—legislation that has been stalled in the Michigan House for more than a year.

The bill would allow staffing discussions during bargaining but doesn't mandate staffing minimums and ability to pay.

If lawmakers fail to act on this bill in December, it will expire. Advocates say that the inaction is "jeopardizing efforts to address critical firefighter staffing shortages across the state that endanger both first responders and the communities they serve."

Advocates say Michigan has just 50 firefighters per 100,000 people—less than half the average of neighboring states.

