Hundreds of Lansing neighbors line up at Reutter Park for free veterinary care at student-run clinic

Hundreds of Lansing neighbors lined up with their pets at Reutter Park Sunday for free veterinary care.

Hundreds of Lansing neighbors brought their pets to Reutter Park Sunday for free veterinary care.

The bi-annual Michigan Community Street Pet Clinic is organized by an MSU student-run nonprofit.

The clinic provides essential services like exams, pharmacy help, and grooming to families who otherwise couldn't afford them.

WATCH: Lansing neighbors line up for free veterinary care at street clinic

Lansing neighbors line up for free veterinary care at street clinic

The Michigan Community Street Pet Clinic is a bi-annual event led by an MSU student-run nonprofit focused on expanding access to pet care. I spoke with pet owners about what access to this clinic means for their families.

Stephanie White and her dog Sugarbaby were among the hundreds of neighbors at the free veterinary street clinic, which offers services many say they otherwise couldn't afford.

"She’s so pretty. She knows it too. She’s so boujee," White said of Sugarbaby.

White said this was her second time attending the clinic, and she made sure not to miss it.

"I’ve been looking forward to it for months. I’d Google it and look online. And finally they come and I’m so excited," White said. "Definitely helps people out, especially people that are in need. Because without this they could get sick. You know, it is expensive."

Student volunteer Trystan Guerrero said neighbors started lining up hours before the clinic even opened, hoping to take advantage of the services.

"There’s grooming. We have actual veterinarians helping out and we have lots of pharmacy people, we have exam tables," Guerrero said. "It’s awesome. I think it’s really great to see the community come together and not only care about the people but obviously pets are part of the family, so it’s great to see everyone come together."

For neighbors like White, that care goes far beyond convenience.

"This event changes people’s lives," White said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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