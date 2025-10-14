LANSING, Mich — Recently, the Michigan Avenue construction project has extended to the area outside the entrance of UM Health Sparrow, raising concerns among patients and visitors about how to navigate the ongoing “cone zone” to reach the hospital.

The Michigan Avenue construction project, now in its final phase, is blocking direct access to UM Health Sparrow hospital and nearby facilities, causing delays and detours.

UM Health Sparrow advises using alternate entrances on Jerome Street and Eureka Street, assuring that hospital services remain unaffected.

Lansing Public Service Director Andy Kilpatrick says the project will be completed by the end of October, restoring normal traffic flow.

Officials ask for patience during construction, noting overall road improvements across Lansing for better long-term travel conditions.

How to get to UM Health Sparrow amid the final phase of the Michigan Avenue rehabilitation project

For Aisha Bhatti who is a regular rider of the CATA bus route 1,daily bus rides have become more challenging.

"It definitely takes a lot longer and is a little frustrating," she says.

The Michigan Avenue rehabilitation project started in April 2024 on US-127 and has now entered its final phase, spanning from UM Health Sparrow’s campus to South Pennsylvania Avenue. This construction currently blocks direct access to several key facilities including UM Health Sparrow hospital, the cancer center, and administrative buildings.

When asked about the impact on patients trying to get to their appointments, Aisha told me.

"You just have to try to maneuver it."

Many residents are wondering how to best navigate the one-lane roads and detours, especially if they need to reach the hospital. In response, UM Health Sparrow officials have issued a statement.

Lansing Transportation Director Andy Kilpatrick says the

Michigan Avenue will be done by the end of October.

This means residents won’t have to deal with detours for much longer and will soon be able to drive straight through again.

Until then, both UM Health Sparrow and city officials are asking for patience as they complete the project.

