How some Republican voters feel about Absentee voting

LANSING, Mich — This year, Lansing republican resident Linda Lee Tarver had no problem requesting an absentee ballot and casting her vote early.

“Our voices must count early,” Lee-Tarver.

However, that wasn't the mindset from the Republican Party last Presidential Election in 2020, which was The first election no-reason absentee voting went into effect. The constitutional amendment was approved by voters in 2018, making voting more accessible and gave everyone the option to request an absentee ballot without providing a reason. 2020 was also, the first year Michiganders could apply for mail-in ballots.

“With all these new expansion ways to vote, Republicans just weren't conformable with it,” Lee-Tarver.

Political Expert Kyle Melin said because Proposal 3 of 2018 was put on the table by Democrats there was some resistance from republicans.

“Republicans were skeptical because it wasn't their idea, so they adopted the thought of easier to vote of easier to cheat,” Melinn said.

Officials like Lansing City Cllerk Chris Swope said the security of absentee ballots is a priority. This week, Swope's office was busy prepping 21,000 mail-in ballots to send out September 27. Swope said each one will be properly vetted.

“One thing to make sure, you sign the outside of the envelope and we cross reference it to make sure it matches the same signature on your driver's license. So the process is secure,” Swope said.