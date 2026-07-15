How Playmakers youth cross country camp is protecting young runners during hot weather

LANSING, Mich — As summer camps continue across the Lansing area, organizers are adapting to extreme temperatures by making hydration and safety their top priorities.

Playmakers' annual Youth Cross Country Camp returned to Fenner Nature Center for its second year, welcoming 46 campers during the first two weeks.

Camp leaders say the program helps encourage young runners to stay active and eventually participate in middle and high school cross country.

With temperatures reaching the 90s, counselors are prioritizing safety by increasing water breaks, using shaded areas, and modifying activities.

Organizers encourage all families to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, taking breaks, and avoiding prolonged strenuous activity during extreme heat.

WATCH: Summer camp heat safety

Summer Camp Heat Safety

For the second consecutive year, Playmakers is hosting its Youth Cross Country Camp at Fenner Nature Center, where young runners are building endurance, developing healthy habits, and preparing for future school sports programs. This year's camp has also seen significant growth, with more counselors and more campers participating than last summer.

"We've had 46 kids for the first two weeks," said Camp Director Ryan Warriner.

The goal of the camp extends beyond teaching children how to run. Warriner said the program is designed to encourage kids to stay active and eventually participate in middle and high school cross country programs.

"So that when they get to middle school or high school, they're maybe more incentivized to participate in those school programs," Warriner said.

However, this year's camp has also had to contend with soaring temperatures, with highs reaching the 90s. In response, camp staff have adjusted daily activities to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Counselors schedule frequent water breaks, seek out shaded areas whenever possible, and closely monitor campers throughout the day.

"A lot of water breaks, especially for the kids," said Michigan State cross country athlete and camp counselor Taylor Pangburn. "We're playing Sharks right now, and we found a little shady area. Even when we warm up, we try to stay in the shade as much as we can because it makes a huge difference."

Camp leaders say modifying activities during periods of extreme heat is essential. They also encourage families to take similar precautions during any outdoor summer activities by staying hydrated, taking regular breaks, and avoiding strenuous exercise during the hottest parts of the day.

"Make sure they don't go too hard, too fast for too long," Warriner said. "Making sure that they're mindful of the activities that they are doing."

As temperatures remain high this summer, organizers hope campers can continue enjoying the outdoors while learning the importance of staying safe in the heat.

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