How one initiative is making the earth a cleaner and greener place

Wednesday afternoon, EGLE, AmeriCorps, and Lansing Forestry came together to help plant trees as part of a new initiative.

As part of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Trees Initiative, all the governors, including Governor Whitmer, have committed to planting 250 million trees in the region by 2033.

Video shows volunteers planting 10 trees in Downtown Lansing to start the initiative.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in downtown Lansing, where one initiative is helping to make the world not only a greener but cleaner place.

Wednesday afternoon, EGLE, AmeriCorps, and Lansing Forestry came together to help plant trees as part of a new initiative.

"We're having the MI Healthy Climate Corps, which was just launched. There are 30 folks, emerging climate leaders from around the state, and they're planting some trees," said Phil Roos, Director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE)

Roos says that this action is just a small portion of a much larger production, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Trees Initiative...

"All the governors, including Governor Whitmer, have committed to planting 250 million trees in the region by 2033," said Roos.

Even though this group was only planting 10, Roos says that those 10 trees will create 1,500 pounds of CO2 and 6,000 pounds of carbon equivalent for our neighborhoods. Not only are the group planting roots into the ground, but they are also planting change in their hearts.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook