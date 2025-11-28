Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
How long should you keep your Thanksgiving Day leftovers
LANSING, Mich — Thanksgiving Day is officially over, and like most you probably have leftovers. But how long should you keep those leftovers?

Some Lansing neighbors say they only hold on to leftovers for 2 days.

“Yeah, after two days, they are no good,” said neighbor Ray Lopez.

But, some neighbors say they have keep leftovers long.

“I keep them until they don’t smell good,” said neighbor David Frank.

But what do the experts have to say about this? According to the US Department of Agriculture, if you refrigerate leftovers, you could keep them for 3 to 4 day… But, if you freeze them, you could keep them for 2 to 6 months.

