How Lansing celebrated Halloween

LANSING, Mich. — We started our Halloween in Lansing with Cindy Singletary, who is also known as the “pumpkin lady.

“I’ve been called that quite a bit,” she said.

That’s because every Halloween, she puts around 100 pumpkins on her front yard, some are carved by Singletary, and others are carved by her friends and family.

“I love the oohs and ahhs when the kids come by, everyone just seems to enjoy it,” Singletary said.

This has been a tradition for Singletary for 10 years and she plans on bringing it back next year, but after hanging out with Singletary, it was time for us to head to the Village Lansing’s Trunk or Treat event.

“We’ve been doing this for about 5 years now, and each year it seems to get bigger and bigger,” said Village Lansing Founder Erica Lynn.

And the goal of the event isn’t just to give out candy and show off dance moves, there’s a bigger mission behind it.

“We do gun violence prevention, so we work with a lot of kids, teens and young adults, so this is a time for them to come out and we meet them, and they find out what we do and if they need us as a resource in the future, we could be that,” Lynn said.

While Halloween this year in Lansing was celebrated in different ways, the meaning of the holiday seemed to be the same.

“It’s just a fun holiday and it brings out the kid in all of us,” Lynn said.