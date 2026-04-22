LANSING, Mich — The NOVA Housing Initiative aims to provide transitional housing, but logistical hurdles are pushing its launch further than originally expected



Lansing’s planned “mod pod” housing community for unhoused residents has been delayed, with a new expected opening closer to winter.

Advocate Ariel Cushman also known as Smokie, who experienced homelessness, initially felt excited about the project but is now frustrated by the delay.

City officials say the timeline shift is due to necessary planning steps like zoning, permits, construction prep, and coordination with partners.

Advocates are urging interim solutions, such as stopping encampment sweeps and creating sanctioned spaces, while permanent housing plans move forward.

WATCH: Housing delayed, need remains: Lansing pushes back timeline for Mod Pod community

Housing delayed, need remains: Lansing pushes back timeline for Mod Pod community

For Ariel Cushman, the issue is deeply personal. Once unhoused herself, she recalls the circumstances that led her there.

“I became unhoused on the street in Dietrich Park trying to escape domestic violence,” she said.

Now an advocate, Cushman uses her experience to speak out for others still facing housing insecurity.

“We all have a voice no matter who you are,” she added.

When Cushman first heard about the proposed “mod pod” community, small, modular housing units designed to provide temporary shelter, she was optimistic.

Asya Lawrence

“At first I was like, ‘woohoo mod pods!’ I was really excited. It was almost the exact number of people at our encampment,” she said.

But that excitement faded when news broke that the project's timeline would be pushed back.

Originally expected to be operational by the fall, city officials now say the mod pod community may not open until closer to the end of the year.

In a statement, Lansing officials, Scott Bean, emphasized that the delay is part of a careful planning process:

“The City has known from the beginning that the process to get the Nova Housing Initiative in place would take time. We want to get it done right, and that just takes some time. We had months of public input and are now working behind the scenes on site preparation, construction planning, zoning changes, land use changes, state permits, meetings with partner agencies, and working on a request for selecting a service provider for the residents...”

While Cushman understands the need for thorough planning, she says the delay is discouraging, especially for those still living without stable shelter.

She hopes city leaders will explore temporary solutions in the meantime.

“Stopping the sweeps and adding a sanctioned encampment would be good until something is figured out,” she said.

Despite the setback, advocates like Cushman remain committed to pushing for progress. The mod pod community represents a step forward, but for many, the need for immediate action remains urgent.

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