Honoring the life of Lonnie Mckissic, one of Lansing’s first Black contractors

LANSING, Mich. — Mike Mckissic is left holding on to memories after the recent death of his 88 year old father Lonnie.

“My hero, my dad was my hero,” Mike said.

Lonnie was also a professional - and was well known as one of the first black contractors in Lansing, working on major projects like churches, homes and other well known mid Michigan buildings.

Lonnie would eventually go on to start Mckissic and Sons.

“He used to take me and my three other brothers to work with him and he paid us,” Mike said.“That first year of working ,I was able to buy my own school clothes.”

We had the privilege to speak to Lonnie back in February for a Black History Month special and he credited one thing for all of his success,

“Any thing I ask God for he gives it to me,” Lonnie said.

While holding on to pictures tight, Mike is following his father’s foot steps, brick by brick. He runs the Mikey 23 Foundation, an mentorship program that teaches young people building skills.

“His legacy continues on through my hands and the Mikey 23 Foundation,” Mike said.