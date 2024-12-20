Holiday spirit at Sparrow: A Mid-Michigan man brings holiday gifts and cheer to children for the third year

Santa's First Responders is a organization that provides support and joy to Mid Michigan children through events, hospital visits and community outreach.

For 3 years, the group has put on a holiday parade for the kids who are patients at UM Health Sparrow and this year was a favorite of the founder Gayelord Mankowski.

In the attached story, I spoke with Mankowski and UM Health Sparrow specialist about what this parade means to the children who need a little extra joy this holiday season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

We're in the season of giving, I'm your Lansing neighborhood reporter Asya Lawrence and I'll show you why giving to children who are at the hospital is such an important mission for a Lansing man.

"It's starting, the cars coming out." said Gayelord Mankowski.

WSYM/ Asya Lawrence

This is 3rd holiday parade Gayelord Mankowski has been apart of.

"Hey guys the parade is starting if anyone wants to see it." he said.

And he says it never gets old.

"We have police and fire and sorry I might get a little emotional. This just started with phone call just asking these guys if they would come do it and I don't have to say anything else. Clearly they said yes," Mankowski said.

Gayelord knows how important that care is, as he's receiving it himself from this very hospital.

"I was diagnosed with colon cancer that jumped into my liver. Said I had a year to live and I said nah I'm not having that" he said.

2 and a half years and 42 rounds of chemotherapy later, he is still here and standing stronger than ever on his mission of providing joy and normalcy to children in the hospital with the Santas First Responders group.

"We try to make it as fun as possible we know its no fun to not be home and with family during the holidays so if we can have them be able to do the normal things they do while at home, that's what are goal is" said

WSYM/ Asya Lawrence

More than 200 gifts specially delivered by dozens of volunteers and first responders from across our neighborhoods to kids who are more than appreciative to have Christmas brought to their front door.

