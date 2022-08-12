Historical house on Capitol Avenue in Lansing to be auctioned

LANSING, Mich. — A house, located at 921 north Capitol Ave. in Lansing, is nearly 120 years old, and the Ingham County Treasurer's Office will be auctioning it off later this month.

They’re hoping the new owners will keep some of its historical features.

The house was given to the Ingham County’s Treasurer's Office in March 2021, after the previous owner failed to pay property taxes for three years.

Now, the treasurer's office will be auctioning the home. We’re told the starting bid is $41,000, which is equivalent to the unpaid taxes and fees on the property.

“We have the opportunity to get it back on the tax role, and get it back occupied, so it’s valuable to the neighborhood,” said Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox.

The home will be sold with a historical covenant, meaning the new owner must agree to preserve certain exterior features.

“That includes the columns on the front, the base and stonework of the home and the beautiful windows,” Fox said.

The auction will happen Aug. 25, and there will be a public viewing of the house this Monday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

