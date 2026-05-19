LANSING, Mich — Rising gas prices are putting financial pressure on both drivers and public transportation systems across the region. For many residents, filling up at the pump has become increasingly difficult and agencies like CATA are also facing major increases in fuel expenses.

Rising gas prices are impacting both drivers and public transportation agencies like Capital Area Transportation Authority.

Lansing resident Ali says he now relies on an electric bike and public transit to avoid high fuel costs.

CATA CEO Brad T. Funkhouser says the agency is spending about $90,000 more per month on fuel and uses nearly one million gallons annually.

CATA is exploring hybrid and zero-emission buses to improve fuel efficiency and reduce long-term operating costs.

WATCH: High gas prices drive up costs for CATA

High gas prices drive up costs for CATA

Lansing resident Ali says the rising cost of gas has forced him to rethink how he travels. He now relies heavily on his electric bike and public transportation to save money.

“I get 50 miles on a 12-hour full charge,” Ali said. “I can ride from here to Detroit if I wanted to.”

Will Lemmink

Even with the electric bike, Ali says he also depends on CATA buses to get around the city. Watching gas prices continue to climb has been frustrating.

“To see the prices go from 2 dollars and something to 2.85 to 3.85, now 6 dollars and something, that’s ridiculous,” he said.

CATA officials say they are feeling the financial impact as well. According to CEO Bradley T. Funkhouser, the transportation authority uses about one million gallons of fuel each year, making the recent price increases especially costly.

“We’ve never seen the amount of prices for wholesale gas that are coming in right now,” Funkhouser said.

Funkhouser says CATA is spending approximately $90,000 more per month on fuel so far this year compared to previous years. In response, the agency is exploring ways to reduce costs and improve fuel efficiency.

Asya Lawrence

Among the options being considered are hybrid and zero-emission buses, which officials believe could help lower long-term fuel expenses while also reducing emissions.

“If fuel prices don’t go down for a while, we have new buses coming online,” Funkhouser said. “We’ll be able to answer in the coming months where we can trade out buses and get better fuel economy on those buses.”

For now, CATA officials are encouraging residents to continue using public transportation as gas prices remain unpredictable. Many commuters, like Ali, say they are simply trying to adapt to the rising costs however they can.

“Economy hurting hard … gas prices ridiculous,” Ali said.

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