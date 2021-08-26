HERstory Gallery reopens after nearly two years to visitors

LANSING, Mich. — A local museum dedicated to honoring Michigan women who have made the state a better place is re-opening its doors today after overcoming some big hurdles.

It's been almost two years since the Michigan Women's Historical Center and Hall of Fame Museum, now called the HERstory Gallery, has welcomed visitors through its doors.

The museum has been around since the early '80s in at least two other spaces but was hard-hit by the pandemic and a serious issue that threatened the collection.

“Once the pandemic started to show some signs of easing up, we had a flood on January sixth of this past year. So since then we’ve been working on renovations. Working on salvaging the collection, working on raising funds and now we’re officially back in action," said Director Meaghan Bergman.

The museum is located in the 100 block of West Allegan Street just off Washington Square. It's home to the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame which inducts new honorees on a yearly basis. So far, about 300 have been honored.

That's something that’s important to first time visitor Shannon Sanders.

“This is a man-driven world and its nice to see women being appreciated so that young girls can have someone to look up to," said Sanders.

Bergman says she’s proud of the center’s resilience and the women it represents.

“Whereas we might be an underground revolution right now, our doors are still open and the mission is till the same and it made me feel so grateful to honor those women," said Bergman.

The museum is hosting its 38th Annual Women’s Hall of Fame ceremony on Oct. 26, virtually.

If you’d like to learn more about the museum, go to miwf.org/herstory/

