Here comes the bus: Dean Transportation and Lansing Schools team up to give parents updates on bus routes

The Here Comes the Bus app became available to parents in the Lansing School District on November 5th

The app allows parents to see their child's bus route in real-time and lets them know when they arrive at school

In the attached story, we spoke with Dean Transition and Lansing School district officials about how this app can benefit parents

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You might know the feeling, the morning rush to get out the door to catch the school bus but knowing where the bus is just got easier for parents in my neighborhood.

I'm your Lansing reporter Asya Lawrence with a look at the "Where's The Bus" app.

"It's been wonderful and fast-paced," said Marisa Rivas, Lansing Schools operations manager.

"We feel the same It's been a great start and we're looking forward to the rest of the year," said Christopher Dean, Dean Transportation director of innovation.

Reliable school bus transportation has been a big topic of conversation across districts in our neighborhoods over the past few years.

"But we're in a much better position now than we ever have been," Dean said.

To continue this line of communication, Dean Transportation rolled out what's called the "Here Comes the Bus" app, giving Lansing school district parents an accurate location of their child's school bus all from their phone.

"I think to summarize it the app allows parents to see where the school buses are during the assigned run and it'll allow them to receive some message from the transportation department," Dean said.

Lansing School District operations manager Marisa Rivas says the app allows for real-time updates for families.

"You can better plan your mornings and effectively set up when your child should head to the stop," Rivas said.

Dean Transportation says the app launched for Lansing School District on November 5th. District officials say the response has been positive.

"Already a couple hundred folks have signed up and are actively using it" Dean said.

With safety and time efficiency top of mind, the free Here Comes the Bus app is still a work in progress and Dean officials say in the future they hope to show when there is a substitute driver.

But for now, they say they're off to a good start and look forward to saving families from needing to wait outside longer than they need to.

"Most importantly during these winter months," Dean said.

The Here Comes the Bus app has officially launched and parents in the Lansing school district can download the app or sign up through the Here Comes the Bus website free of charge

