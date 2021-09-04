Helping moms and babies thrive through lactation and breastfeeding services

LANSING, Mich. — A local organization that specializes in helping mothers breastfeed is expanding to a new space, to help more moms.

For five years, Next Generation Lactation Service has been helping local moms with lactation and breastfeeding.

The organization pairs news moms up with a specialist to tailor a plan just for them.

Co-owner Natasha Sage-El says the need is great in the community, especially for minorities.

“Even in our county black babies are three times more likely to die than white babies. In families of color they do typically have lower breastfeeding rates especially with black women and we know that breastfeeding is a protective factor,” said Sage-El.

One of the moms Next Generation has helped is Victoria Schmalz.

She learned about the company through a mommy support group when she had her first baby.

Now with baby number two, coming back for help was a no-brainer for her.

‘When I came in for breastfeeding help, it was like I was the one to nourish this child, period. And I’m not doing it right and so I thought I was the worst person in the world and my kid wasn’t going to be okay. So in talking to them I learned I was doing the best I could, my daughter was oding her best and we were learning together,” said Schmalz.

Next Generation has just moved into a new space in the 69-hundred block of South Cedar where they are looking forward to serving more moms.

“So this just allows us to have more freedom since we now have our own space. We’re not really sharing it with anyone else. It allows us to see more clients too,” said Sage-El.

Next Generation is working now to become a non-profit within the next year so they can help more moms and babies thrive.

“The reality is that this is not accessible for a large portion of our community. So the majority of our clients pay through their insurance. So one of the big reasons for going non-profit is that we want to take away the barrier of the monetary piece,” said company co-founder Caroline Passariello.

Next Generation Lactation is now located at 620 South Cedar.

The org is planning to have an open house on October 23, for the community.

